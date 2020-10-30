Charlotte Observer Logo
Police: 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Concord

Boy dies after accidental shooting in Concord early Friday, police say.
An 8-year-old boy died after being shot in Concord early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers say a family friend accidentally discharged a firearm and it struck the 8-year-old inside a home. It happened before 5 a.m. off Ramsgate Drive.

Police at the scene said they used life-saving measures to try and save the boy’s life, but he died at the scene.

No further information has been released.

