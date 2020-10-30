Police: 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Concord

Boy dies after accidental shooting in Concord early Friday, police say. WBTV phgto

An 8-year-old boy died after being shot in Concord early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers say a family friend accidentally discharged a firearm and it struck the 8-year-old inside a home. It happened before 5 a.m. off Ramsgate Drive.

Police at the scene said they used life-saving measures to try and save the boy’s life, but he died at the scene.

No further information has been released.

Check back for updates.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

#BreakingNews

Concord Police are investigating a shooting on Ramsgate Dr SW where an 8 year old was accidentally shot and has died. Police say a family friend accidentally discharged a firearm and it struck the 8 year old inside the house. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/4OeJGWlpNO — Taylor Simpson WBTV (@TaylorSimpsonTV) October 30, 2020