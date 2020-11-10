CMPD signals all clear after unconfirmed report of possible shooter in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy buildings in Uptown Charlotte were put on lockdown for around two hours Wednesday morning after unconfirmed reports about a possible shooter in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they responded after a security guard called 911 after hearing “a third party” say they had heard someone say they had a gun near the 500 block of South Church Street. The security guard did not see a gunman or hear any shots, police said.

“Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone with a firearm or any evidence of a shooting,” CMPD tweeted around 1 p.m.

Medic also said they had not received any calls regarding anyone who was shot.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Meghan Miles said the company followed protocols to alert employees and lock down buildings after they learned of a “potential threat” near the office building. The lockdown was later lifted, Miles said.

Noah Barrow, a managing director of nearby pizza joint Mellow Mushroom, said he noticed something was off when he found the Starbucks in the Duke Energy building was not open around noon.

“I went, ‘Why is this place closed?’ That’s not normal,” he said.

Barrow said he learned from the building’s property manager that a text alert had been sent out at 11 a.m. that stated there was a potential shooter in Uptown Charlotte and all Duke Energy buildings were on lockdown. The message also advised to take cover and remain calm, and that police were responding.

“Nobody seems to know really exactly whether this is a hoax or what this is,” he said.

Shortly around 1 p.m. Barrow said another text message was sent out saying the lockdown had been lifted. He said he could hear a helicopter overhead and could see at least two CMPD cars around Romare Bearden Park.

Mellow Mushroom remained open throughout the incident, he said.