Second arrest made in the December killing of Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a second person in the December killing of Scott Allen Brooks, co-owner of Charlotte’s beloved Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa.

Brooks was shot and killed around 5 a.m. on Dec. 9 while he was preparing to open his sandwich and burger joint on North Brevard St. Police said in January they believe it was a “planned robbery” and that they were looking for two male suspects.

On Tuesday, police said 31-year-old Steven Staples, who was already in custody, was served with additional warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In March, CMPD arrested 34-year-old Terry Connor Jr. in connection with Brooks’ killing.

Staples was originally arrested in March in connection with two other homicides, the deaths of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph, who police said were found in January in a car down an embankment along the 1400 block of Atando Avenue.

Connor was also served additional warrants related to the double homicide after he was arrested in connection to the Brooks’ killing. Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering, and charges related to robbery and kidnapping, police have said.

Details were not immediately available on how police linked Staples to the Brooks killing.

Scott Brooks, 61, co-owned the restaurant with his twin brother, David. The restaurant was founded in 1973 by their father, Calvin “C.T.” Brooks Jr. Over the years, Brooks’ Sandwich House became as celebrated for its place in the community as for its famous chili that drew clientele from across the city.

A GoFundMe campaign, started in December, has drawn over $40,000 in donations from over 700 donors. The website said the money would go toward funeral expenses and college funds for Brooks’ son.

