Crime & Courts

Male found fatally shot late Sunday in University City neighborhood, CMPD says

A male was found fatally shot late Sunday in the University City area of northeast Charlotte, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not said if they have a suspect.

Investigators say the incident happened “shortly before midnight Sunday” in the 2800 block of Bustlehead Court, which is in the Harris-Houston area east of the PNC Music Pavillion.

“Upon their arrival officers located a male and he was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,”

according to a news release.

Tips in the case are sought at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
