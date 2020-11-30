Male found fatally shot late Sunday in University City neighborhood, CMPD says

A male was found fatally shot late Sunday in the University City area of northeast Charlotte, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not said if they have a suspect.

Investigators say the incident happened “shortly before midnight Sunday” in the 2800 block of Bustlehead Court, which is in the Harris-Houston area east of the PNC Music Pavillion.

“Upon their arrival officers located a male and he was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,”



according to a news release.

Tips in the case are sought at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

