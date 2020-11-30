Crime & Courts
Male found fatally shot late Sunday in University City neighborhood, CMPD says
A male was found fatally shot late Sunday in the University City area of northeast Charlotte, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not said if they have a suspect.
Investigators say the incident happened “shortly before midnight Sunday” in the 2800 block of Bustlehead Court, which is in the Harris-Houston area east of the PNC Music Pavillion.
“Upon their arrival officers located a male and he was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,”
according to a news release.
Tips in the case are sought at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
