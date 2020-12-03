Authorities seize over 27 pounds of fentanyl in drug bust at Union County home

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police said they seized over 27 pound of Fentanyl and 34 pounds of Roxicodone on Wednesday. File image

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department seized over 27 pounds of the opioid painkiller fentanyl on Wednesday, one of the largest seizures of the narcotic in the county’s history, officials said Thursday.

Detectives also said they seized more than 34 pounds of pressed pills suspected to be another opioid, Roxicodone, sometimes referred to as “Roxy 30s,” along with “a significant sum” of money.

The search occurred at a home in the 3200 block of Concord Highway in Unionville on Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. Officials arrested Aron Gerardo Prado Martinez, 33, and Luis Noe Prado Martinez, 25. Each person faces two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin charges and is being held at the Union County Jail.