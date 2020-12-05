Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Teen, 16, shot in the face as bullets fired at house in predawn Chester, SC, shooting

Chester, SC

A teen was shot in the face Saturday morning in Chester County, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

His name and condition have not been released.

No arrests have been made, Dorsey said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Pinckney Street around 5:30 a.m., said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Several shots were fired at the house from outside, he said.

No possible motive for the shooting has been released.

The shooting scene is outside the city of Chester near the intersection of S.C. 9 and U.S. 321., officials said. Deputies posted alerts about the incident on the sheriff’s office Facebook and Twitter social media.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service