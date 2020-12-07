Charlotte firetruck among 3 vehicles hit by gunfire

Charlotte Observer Logo
Two vehicles and a firetruck were struck by gunfire Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officials said they were not able to find a suspect.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Clanton Road. Officers found a Charlotte Fire Department firetruck and a Jeep Cherokee that had been struck by gunfire.

A passenger in the Jeep was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, officials said. Police said they found another occupied vehicle that had been struck during the shooting.

CMPD’s canine and aviation units and other resources assisted in a search, but police said they were unable to locate a suspect.

“Detectives do not believe this case is an act of random violence; however, detectives do not believe the CFD firetruck was the intended target,” a press release stated.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

