Small NC town says farewell to its first police officer killed in line of duty

Loved ones and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon will gather Tuesday to honor the life of the officer, who died during while in the line of service.

A funeral service, which will also be streamed on YouTube, was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. Herndon will then be buried 4 miles away at Bethlehem Baptist Church after a procession, according to Mount Holly spokeswoman Mary Blomquist.

A flag will be flown over the intersection of Phifer Road and Kings Mountain Boulevard, she said.

A viewing service of Herndon’s body was held Tuesday morning at First Baptist.

Herndon, 25, was shot last Friday while responding to a break-in call at a car wash and arcade on Beatty Drive and later pronounced dead. It is the first time a Mount Holly police officer has died in the line of service, Mount Holly police Chief Don Roper said.

Two Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were also involved but were not injured. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has said.

Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, was arrested and has been indicted by a grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder, according to officials. Funk’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department’s Facebook page, a memorial fund has also been started at SouthState Bank.

This is a developing story.