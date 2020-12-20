Man dies 2 days after being found lying in the middle of Charlotte street, CMPD says

A man found badly hurt late Thursday on the pavement of a north Charlotte street has died from the injuries, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Daniel Vergara, CMPD said.

Investigators say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Valcourt Road, a neighborhood southwest of Northlake Mall.

“Officers responded to reports of someone potentially in need of medical attention,” CMPD said in a news release. “When they arrived, officers located an adult male with apparent trauma and lying in the roadway.”

Vergara was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and he died on Saturday, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates his “injuries were a result of an altercation,” police said.

CMPD is seeking tips at 704-432-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.