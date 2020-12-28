Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Robbery just outside uptown ends with car crash and shot fired at police, CMPD says

A robbery suspect is accused of firing at police during a car chase that ended with a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Interstate 85 and Graham Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police charged Jason Latta, 20, of Charlotte, and Mykaylah Pratt, 18, of Mint Hill, in connection with the incident, CMPD said in a release.

Investigators say the ordeal began around 9 p.m. Saturday when someone reported being robbed in the 700 block of Seigle Avenue, east of uptown off East 10th Street.

The suspects, a man and woman, were found in the victim’s car as it sat parked outside the victim’s apartment, police said.

When the victim confronted the couple, “one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and robbed them,” officials said.

“The suspects later used the victim’s credit card (and) officers were able to locate the suspects who fled in a stolen vehicle,” police said in a release.

“Officers pursued the vehicle until the suspects wrecked at Interstate 85 and Graham Street. The vehicle driver fled on foot and fired one shot from a stolen firearm at the officer during the foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire at the suspect.”

A canine unit and helicopter helped locate the driver, who was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail Sunday.

Latta was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, resisting/obstructing arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony flee to elude police, CMPD said.

Pratt’s charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering of a vehicle, CMPD said.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service