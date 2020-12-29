Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Two people found fatally stabbed at different crime scenes late Monday, CMPD says

Two homicides were reported simultaneously Monday evening in different parts of Charlotte, and both involved stabbings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Identities of the victims have not been released and police have not said if they have suspects in the cases.

Both incidents occurred around 9:30 p.m., in northwest and northeast parts of Charlotte, police say.

Any one with information in the two cases is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service