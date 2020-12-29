Two people found fatally stabbed at different crime scenes late Monday, CMPD says

Two homicides were reported simultaneously Monday evening in different parts of Charlotte, and both involved stabbings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Identities of the victims have not been released and police have not said if they have suspects in the cases.

Both incidents occurred around 9:30 p.m., in northwest and northeast parts of Charlotte, police say.

In one case, police responded to a domestic violence call to the 1600 block of Ledson Court in northwest Charlotte, near Pine Island Country Club. “When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent stab wound in the residence. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” CMPD said in a release.

The other case occurred near the 2300 block of Newell-Hickory Grove Road in the University City area. “Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. ... When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent stabbing wound outside of a residence. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in a news release.

Any one with information in the two cases is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.