Crime & Courts
Two people found fatally stabbed at different crime scenes late Monday, CMPD says
Two homicides were reported simultaneously Monday evening in different parts of Charlotte, and both involved stabbings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
Identities of the victims have not been released and police have not said if they have suspects in the cases.
Both incidents occurred around 9:30 p.m., in northwest and northeast parts of Charlotte, police say.
- In one case, police responded to a domestic violence call to the 1600 block of Ledson Court in northwest Charlotte, near Pine Island Country Club. “When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent stab wound in the residence. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” CMPD said in a release.
- The other case occurred near the 2300 block of Newell-Hickory Grove Road in the University City area. “Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. ... When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent stabbing wound outside of a residence. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in a news release.
Any one with information in the two cases is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
