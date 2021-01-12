CMPD will send officers to assist with inauguration security in Washington

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will send officers to Washington D.C. to assist with the inauguration, a CMPD spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Charlotte Observer file photo

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will send officers to Washington D.C. to assist with security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, a CMPD spokeswoman said Tuesday.

While CMPD declined to share any staffing numbers or security details, CMPD officer Katherine Acosta said that there will not be any “local service interruptions” in Charlotte.

While CMPD has sent officers to assist with previous inaugurations, this year the officers will be working, two weeks after a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol and interrupted proceedings to confirm Biden as the next president of the United States. Five people died in the chaos.

CMPD sent around 60 officers in 2017 and around 80 officers form the civil emergency unit in 2009, The Observer has previously reported.