SC troopers: Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run crash in Chester County

Chester County, SC

A person was killed Thursday morning in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Chester County, South Carolina troopers say.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. on S.C. 9, also called Pinckney Road, according to the S.C Highway Patrol Web site that lists highway incidents in the state.

Emergency officials remain on scene and the road remains closed. The area where the collision happened is about 10 miles west of the city of Chester.

No other information has been released by the highway patrol or the Chester County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Terry Tinker is also on scene.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Suskin said deputies assisted troopers at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

