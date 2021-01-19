Shooting in parking lot seriously injures 7-year-old boy inside apartment, CMPD says

A 7-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon near the 400 block of Hilo Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators said they believe “unknown” suspects were shooting at each other around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex when one round penetrated an occupied apartment.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

CMPD has said that shootings into occupied homes have been on the rise recently. Last year saw a 47% increase with 927 incidents, according to CMPD.

Police ask that anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 704-432-TIPS.