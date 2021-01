One person has died following a homicide in southeast Charlotte, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the 7500 block of Creekridge Road, near Independence Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a tweet.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story.

