Mercedes crashes on Arrowood Road after driver fatally shot multiple times, CMPD says

A single-vehicle crash involving a black Mercedes turned into a homicide investigation late Thursday, after first responders discovered the driver had been shot multiple times, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Kharee Chauncy Cartwright, CMPD said in an update.

Police have not said how the shooting occurred.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Arrowood Road and Interstate 77, in south Charlotte, CMPD said in a near release.

When they got to the scene, police said they came upon a Mercedes that had crashed off the road, and saw that the the driver had been shot multiple times.

Medic took the victim, who had life-threatening injuries, to a local hospital, and he was pronounced dead soon after, police said.

Arrowood Road remained closed in the immediate area early Friday, due to trees and traffic lights being impacted by the crash, according to the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in the case.

The intersection, just north of the Interstate 485 loop, is a commercial area of hotels and restaurants that cater to interstate travelers.

Tipsters can call 704-432-8477 and or via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the intersection of Arrowood Rd and I-77 Hwy where one person has been pronounced deceased. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC pic.twitter.com/ijvKKnZfsY — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 29, 2021