Man found dead with ‘apparent trauma’ in south Charlotte, police say

A man died after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found him with “apparent trauma” in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

CMPD said officers responded to an assault 911 call around 2:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive, near Sharon Road West. Medic pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released. The investigation into this case is active, police said.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.