CMPD searching for man who stabbed two people with machete on CATS bus

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is looking for a man who stabbed two people with a machete on a CATS bus in Elizabeth.

Around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was seen riding the CATS bus when he pulled out the machete and stabbed two people on the bus, police said. The incident took place at the 2100 Block of East 7th Street. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center was under lockdown out of precaution, a spokeswoman said. The suspect did not enter the building, she said.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is around 5 feet 7 inches with a thin build. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, beige pants, brown shoes and a black mask.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.