CPCC remains closed as CMPD cyber crimes unit investigates possible hacking attempt

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police’s Cyber Crimes unit is investigating a network hacking attempt that has temporarily shut down Central Piedmont Community College.

CPCC remained closed Friday, a day after “system-wide technology interruptions” forced the school to cancel all virtual events and most classes. All classes scheduled for the weekend have been canceled, unless instructors notified students otherwise, the school said in a tweet.

ALERT: Central Piedmont weekend classes are canceled unless instructors notify students otherwise. More details at https://t.co/BCZpTQ8tYp. — Central Piedmont Community College (@cpcc) February 12, 2021

A CMPD report classified the incident as a “fraud, hacking or computer invasion.” The incident occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was reported to CMPD early Thursday morning, the report said.

The school’s Information Technology Services team continued to bring critical systems back online, CPCC.

Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, NC, remains closed with many classes canceled through the weekend as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigates a possible cyber crime on the school’s network on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Observer file photo

Some students have been able to send emails using their college email accounts, but faculty and staff accounts remain off-line, according to CPCC. The school advised students and employees that they should look for updates via text, voicemail and the CPCC website.

“We are aware this outage might impact class assignment and deadlines,” CPCC said on its website. “Instructors understand that students cannot complete assignments without access to resources and will ensure students have adequate time when systems are back online.”

This isn’t the first time a public entity in North Carolina has been affected by a hacking attempt:

▪ Last October, Chatham County was hacked and “sensitive data files” were posted online, The Chatham News + Record reported.

▪ The city of Durham and Durham County found a malware attack in March of last year. No data was stolen or breached, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

▪ In December 2017, Mecklenburg County learned a foreign-based hacker gained access to at least one government employee’s network log-in during a ransomware attack. The cyberattack knocked multiple data servers and many public services offline and caused widespread outages across county systems, the Observer previously reported.

ALERT: We are currently experiencing system-wide interruptions to most services including Outlook, Blackboard, Citrix, Colleague and more. For more info visit https://t.co/AbHSRw8NGa or https://t.co/a7AZbSYAIR. — Central Piedmont Community College (@cpcc) February 11, 2021

ALERT: The college will be closed today (2/11) due to system-wide interruptions. This includes email, so look for updates via text, voicemail, and the college's website (https://t.co/a7AZbSYAIR). — Central Piedmont Community College (@cpcc) February 11, 2021

Because of these technical difficulties, all virtual college events are also canceled today. — Central Piedmont Community College (@cpcc) February 11, 2021

The college is conducting a full investigation at this time and will provide updates as soon as possible once more is known. — Central Piedmont Community College (@cpcc) February 11, 2021