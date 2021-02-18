Fatal shooting in Charlotte apartment involved people who knew each other, CMPD says

A fatal shooting late Wednesday in a south Charlotte apartment involved people who knew each other, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released.

CMPD investigators say the killing happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment near the 2000 block of El Verano Circle, according to a news release. That is in the Sharon Crossing Apartments, east of the intersection of Sharon Lakes Road and South Boulevard.

“When officers arrived, they located one subject who had been shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” police said in the release.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.