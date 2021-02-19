Two charged after police officer witnesses shootout at west Charlotte gas station

Two men were charged after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer witnessed a shootout late Wednesday night.

CMPD said that around 11 p.m. an officer was on patrol near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road when he heard gunshots coming from the parking lot of a BP gas station. The officer witnessed an active exchange of gunfire between the two men, police said.

Antonio Springs, 21, fled the scene in a vehicle and was later detained by officers, police said. Springs was found uninjured, but his car had been struck by gunfire nearly a dozen times, police said.

Medic took Jordan Lee Wilson, 19, to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said detectives determined that Wilson was the “primary aggressor” and will be served arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and damage to property.

Springs has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.