‘I was never so scared in my life’: Commissioner describes scene in Walmart shooting

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake was next in the checkout line at a Walmart in southwest Charlotte when she heard a gunshot and froze.

It was around 7 p.m. on Monday, and the store on South Tryon Street was full of people, Leake said. Suddenly, she heard people say to get out of the store. Shoppers panicked and began to run or look for their children, Leake said.

Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake, shown in 2019, found herself in the middle of a shooting inside a Walmart store in southwest Charlotte on Monday, March 8, 2021. Jeff Siner Observer staff file photo

Leake did not want to leave the store through the front door. Someone had said the shooting had taken place behind them, and she was afraid the shooter would spot her.

“I was never so scared in my life,” Leake said.

She ran to the side and hid behind a desk at the bank inside the store. The couple that had been in line with Leake also sought cover with her, she said.

They waited there for around five minutes, which felt it felt like an eternity, she said.

Then around a dozen police officers came in and told everyone to evacuate. In the parking lot, there were at least a hundred shoppers and employees, Leake said.

Leake had gone to the Walmart to buy food and ice cream. In the end, she left with neither.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released a photo of a suspect in the shooting Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the store around 7:20 p.m. Monday. At a news conference on Tuesday, Capt. Brian Sanders of CMPD’s Steele Creek Division said police found evidence that a single shot was fired and one person was injured.

This image from a video surveillance camera shows the person who Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say is a suspect in a shooting on March 8, 2021, inside a Walmart store on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was in the store for less than two minutes, Sanders said. During that time, the man — who was wearing jeans and a black top — had “a random encounter” with a woman and a shot was fired, Sanders said.

“It’s obvious the two involved in the shooting ... clearly had an exchange,” he said. “Those two did know each other.”

The woman has not been located, and police did not have any details on her injury, Sanders said.

The shooting occurred in one of the store’s main aisles, he said. Surveillance footage indicates that the two just happened to be in the store at the same time, he said.

“I don’t believe one sought out the other,” Sanders said.

Leake, the District 2 county commissioner includes parts of west Charlotte, said the experience has left her more attuned to what violence is like for her community.

“It’s so realistic now to me, more so than it’s ever been,” she said. “ ... It’s unacceptable.”

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.