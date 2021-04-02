Man arrested after driving through Concord, NC Walmart, no one is injured

A man was arrested for driving through a Concord Walmart.

A man was arrested in a Concord Walmart after he drove through the front entrance and continued to drive inside the store, Concord Police said.

Officials said they responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Friday saying that someone had driven a vehicle through the front entrance of a Walmart on Thunder Road and was continuing to drive inside the store.

Police said they found 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry driving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat inside of the store, “causing substantial damage and endangering others.”

Police said they were eventually able to get Gentry to stop the vehicle and arrest him. Police said there is no apparent motive but that they have learned that Gentry was a former employee.

No bystanders or officers were injured, police said.