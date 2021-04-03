NC murder suspect vanishes in park — 75 miles from scene. Drones, K-9s used in search

Mooresville police on Saturday used K-9 teams and drones to search for a man accused in a homicide. Authorities say they found a stolen car the suspect was driving parked in a public park — 75 miles from the crime scene.

Officers said they believe that Brian Cody King, who has active arrest warrants from Randolph County, drove the stolen car they found in Edgemoor Park near Mooresville High School.

Police said they were expanding the search area and urged the public to call 911 if they see King.

“King has no known ties to Mooresville,” police said in a news release.

