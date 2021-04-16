Three in custody after shooting near Winthrop campus, officials say

An alert was sent out to all Winthrop University students and staff Friday afternoon as Rock Hill police seek a shooting suspect near the campus, officials said.

The alert said a man sought by Rock Hill police was near the campus north of downtown Rock Hill and had last been seen near the intersection of Eden Terrace and Charlotte Avenue, according to a copy of the alert provided to The Herald by Winthrop officials.

“WU Alert: Shooting suspect in vicinity of campus ... Male, possibly in gray shorts. May be armed ... If seen call 911.”

The alert was sent out by text, phone and through a computer message, said Judy Longshaw, spokesperson for the college.

All three suspects were in custody by 5:40 p.m. after the campus alert went out, Rock Hill Police Department officials said.

Rock Hill police issued a statement Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. that said a shooting happened on Lancaster Avenue south of campus. Two suspects were caught on Charlotte Avenue and a potential third suspect is being sought, police said.

That Rock Hill police statement said:

“Rock Hill Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred near Lancaster Ave. The suspect vehicle was caught on Charlotte Ave. where two suspects were apprehended. K9 is currently searching for a possible third suspect. No shooting has occurred on Winthrop’s Campus.”

Minutes later, around 5:40 p.m. Rock Hill police said in a statement the third suspect was caught.

That statement said:

“The third suspect is in custody at this time. The K9 search has concluded. Officers will still be visible in the area. All suspects are in custody.”

The third suspect is in custody at this time. The K9 search has concluded. Officers will still be visible in the area. All suspects are in custody. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) April 16, 2021

Winthrop is a public college that is part of the South Carolina public university system.

The incident is not believed to be connected to the university, Longshaw said. Winthrop has its own police department but the incident is being handled by the Rock Hill Police Department, Longshaw said.

The campus was not on lockdown, officials said.

Barricades on Oakland Avenue near the campus were previously set up for the annual Come-See-Me Parade, officials said.

Rock Hill police said earlier on Friday that officers are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened Thursday night around 10 p.m. on Lucas Street east of the campus.