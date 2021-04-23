NC law enforcement shot Andrew Brown in the back, emergency radio traffic states

Andrew Brown, the Elizabeth City man killed by law enforcement Wednesday, was shot in the back, according to emergency radio traffic from the shooting.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant Wednesday when at least one deputy shot Brown, 42, whose death drew protests in the small northeastern North Carolina town and also made national news.

The shooting happened the morning after a jury in Minnesota found Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd, in a rare court loss for an officer who killed someone while on duty.

Dispatch radio recordings are public records, and the Broadcastify.com website records them in most counties, including Pasquotank. The radio traffic details of the Brown shooting were first reported Friday morning by WRAL-TV. Authorities have released few other details, citing an ongoing probe by the State Bureau of Investigation into the incident.

According to scanner traffic recorded the morning of the shooting, law enforcement told dispatch that shots were fired after responding to Brown’s address shortly before 8:30 a.m.

“We do have a subject that was hit,” a voice on the radio tells dispatch at about 8:25 a.m.

About a minute later, someone on the scene provided the first details of the shooting victim.

“Be advised. EMS has got one male 42 years of age. Gunshot to the back. We do have a viable pulse at this time.”

Shortly after, another caller repeated the male victim “had gunshot wounds to the back.”

Other emerging details of the shooting — like a report of at least 14 shots fired and that Brown was in his car, in his driveway, when killed — have been reported by neighbors but not commented on by the sheriff’s office.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten held a press conference Wednesday afternoon. He told reporters there is body camera footage of the shooting, but that he hadn’t watched it so he couldn’t comment on whether the shooting was justified.

Multiple media organizations are going to court to seek the release of that footage. North Carolina law says only a judge can decide if such footage should be made public. Even if law enforcement or elected officials want to make it public, they can’t without a judge’s approval.