Crime & Courts
Charlotte man driving in Chester, SC, without a license found with half-kilo of cocaine
A Charlotte man has been charged with drug trafficking after Chester County deputies seized about half a kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 77, officials said.
Victor M. Mendoza Casillas, 25, told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license when he was stopped late Thursday on I-77 near mile marker 66 south of the York County line, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 500 grams of cocaine, Suskin said.
Casillas was charged with trafficking cocaine, more than 400 grams, and driving without a license, according to police records. He remains in the Chester County jail.
I-77 runs through Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina.
The drug trafficking charge of the half-kilo weight carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states.
