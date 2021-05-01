Crime & Courts

Charlotte man driving in Chester, SC, without a license found with half-kilo of cocaine

Chester County, SC

A Charlotte man has been charged with drug trafficking after Chester County deputies seized about half a kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 77, officials said.

Victor M. Mendoza Casillas, 25, told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license when he was stopped late Thursday on I-77 near mile marker 66 south of the York County line, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 500 grams of cocaine, Suskin said.

Casillas was charged with trafficking cocaine, more than 400 grams, and driving without a license, according to police records. He remains in the Chester County jail.

I-77 runs through Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina.

The drug trafficking charge of the half-kilo weight carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states.

