CMPD officer helps teen who was shot multiple times in east Charlotte

Two juveniles have been charged in the case where a 15-year-old was shot in Charlotte, according to police. Getty Images/iStockphoto

There have been 35 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, and a 15-year-old came close to being the next victim after being shot multiple times in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

Two juveniles have been charged in the case, CMPD said Friday.

Around 10:30 p.m., an officer working in CMPD’s North Tryon Division heard gunshots fired at 4430 The Plaza, so he began searching the area to see if anyone was injured, according to the police report. He found the 15-year-old on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds.

The officer applied tourniquets to the teenager to limit blood flow until medics arrived.

A silver Ford Fusion was seen speeding away from the scene, CMPD said. Police set up a traffic stop at 6209 Countryside Drive and found the vehicle, but the four occupants inside the car jumped out and ran.

Two juveniles were caught, while the others got away, according to CMPD.

The juveniles were taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office, Jail North, and charged with attempted murder, CMPD said.

CMPD did not give an update on the medical condition of the victim.