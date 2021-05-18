Police searching for 2 vehicles seen in video of shooting near uptown club, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for two vehicles seen on surveillance video during a shooting at an uptown club Monday morning.

CMPD received several calls around 2:20 a.m. Monday about gunshots near the Babylon Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of North College Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic took him to a hospital.

Police also found more than 55 rifle and pistol shell casings, and noticed that four vehicles and a building had been struck by the gunfire.

CMPD said it is looking for a white, four-door Honda Accord and a black or dark blue Mazda CX-5 SUV, but did not indicate the model year of the vehicles.

“We’re very fortunate that we did not have a mass shooting,” police Capt. Brad Koch said during a news conference Tuesday.

Koch said dozens of bystanders were outside the club at the time of shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is looking for two vehicles they suspect are connected to the shooting at Babylon Hookah Lounge Monday morning. JONATHAN LIMEHOUSE jlimehouse@charlotteobserver.com

Police on Monday searched for a Nissan NV200 that had been identified during the shooting. Once officers found the suspect vehicle, the driver refused to stop and led them on a high-speed chase, CMPD said. When the vehicle reached the 1800 block of Pegram Street, the driver and four passengers fled on foot, but they were later caught by a CMPD canine unit.

Damajae Williams, 18, and Mudullahi Mohamed, 19, were arrested for warrants unrelated to the shooting. Williams had an outstanding warrant for shooting into occupied property, and Mudullahi had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of stolen property, according to a CMPD news release.

No others suspects have been charged in Monday’s shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

CMPD said it seized an AK-47 and a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine from the Nissan.

Koch said he believes the shooting stemmed from a previous disagreement or altercation between the individuals or groups involved.

“Clearly they were not utilizing a sound judgment,” he said. “Trying to rectify a disagreement or a beef in a very busy parking lot with multiple different weapons at 2 o’clock in the morning is certainly not the answer.”

The gunshot victim remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.