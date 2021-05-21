Knife fight breaks out after wreck, leaving at least one person injured, police say

A vehicle collision just north of uptown Charlotte early Friday turned violent when one driver pulled out a knife, police say.

Around 2:20 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received a call about the collision near the intersection of North Tryon Street and Dalton Avenue.

CMPD said an altercation between the involved drivers “escalated to the use of knives,” and at least one person was injured during fight.

The injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, police said.

CMPD did not say if either driver had been arrested.