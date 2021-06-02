‘Gut-wrenching to imagine’: NC police save several dogs from alleged dogfighting ring

Gaston County Police and the Humane Society of the United States found dogs involved in a suspected dogfighting ring covered in fleas, scars and weight chains on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 The Humane Society of the United States

Fleas, scars and “heavy, weighted chains” covered seven dogs rescued by Gaston County Police from an alleged dogfighting ring Wednesday morning.

Gaston County police and animal care and enforcement began investigating reports of dogfighting in the 500 block of Queens Road months ago after community members expressed concerns, police said. Now, police have charged the suspected ring’s organizer.

Rico Pagan, 49, of Gastonia is with three counts of felony dogfighting, and 12 counts of felony animal cruelty. He is in the Gaston County Jail on a $125,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in court, police said.

The dogs were seized from a 1.5-acre property where blue barrels and dilapidated wooden shacks served as shelter, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The nonprofit said it worked alongside law enforcement during the investigation and took the dogs to an “undisclosed location” for veterinary exams and evaluations.

“It is gut-wrenching to imagine the violence and pain these dogs have been forced to endure,” said Gail Thomssen, the Humane Society’s North Carolina director. “We are thankful to the Gaston County Police Department for answering the call to get these dogs desperately-needed help. Thanks to everyone involved, today is the last day that these dogs will have to live like this.”

Legislation against dogfighting

Dogfighting is currently a Class H felony in North Carolina, but the Humane Society said more tools are needed to “crack down on this violent criminal industry.”

Last month, the North Carolina House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 544, which prohibits minors from attending dogfights or cockfights. The Humane Society said discussions are already underway to strengthen the bill in the Senate by including a ban on the manufacture, possession or sale of dogfighting paraphernalia and training equipment.

The Human Society said dogfighting is sometimes connected to other crimes — including weapon possession, human trafficking, gang activity and drug dealing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. P. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.