Iredell Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Tyrell Dantaye Daniels after obtaining a warrant for his arrest in relation to a fatal shooting in Statesville Tuesday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The search for a 31-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a homicide in Statesville Tuesday morning is ongoing, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, also known as “Lil Buckey”, has a warrant out for his arrest related to the early morning shooting at 1309 Williams Road, near west Statesville, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they were called to the home shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, and then went to Iredell Memorial Hospital. The victim died at the hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not release the person’s name.

Daniels’ prior felony convictions include first-degree burglary, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniels has also made threats against police officers in the past, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone knows where Daniels is, authorities are asking that they call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.