Mecklenburg jail allows in-person Father’s Day visits, first time since COVID shutdown

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden says the detention center will allow in-person visits with loved ones over Father’s Day weekend 2021. Coronavirus safety protocols have stopped such visits for more than one year. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

People detained inside the Mecklenburg County jail will finally be able to visit with their loved ones face-to-face rather this Father’s Day weekend.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the detention center will reopen for non-contact, face-to-face visitations from Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20. This comes more than one year after coronavirus safety precautions rendered in-person visitation impossible.

Before the pandemic struck, the jail allowed one in-person, face-to-face visit and two free, on-site video communications per week. Since in-person visitations were put on hold last March, those arrested and detained in Mecklenburg have been allotted a five-minute phone call and two free, 10-minute Internet video calls per week.

With COVID-19 cases dropping statewide and upwards of 43.83% of Mecklenburg County residents being fully vaccinated, officials are hopeful that more regular, in-person visitation will return soon.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said in a statement he’s excited to transition back to more in-person connections.

“Safe, humane and professionally managed detention operations is one of the core functions of my office,’‘ McFadden said. “Being able to reconnect families and friends with residents during the Father’s Day weekend will strengthen social ties and comfort those that are detained in our detention center.”

Families and friends can begin scheduling their free, non-contact 25-minute visit on June 11 through the online Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Visitation Scheduling application.

Capacity is limited, so visitors are encouraged to sign up early. Go to mecklenburgcountync.gtlvisitme.com/app for more information.