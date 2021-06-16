2 teenagers shot — one in the chest — as an online feud turns violent, CMPD says

A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered serious gunshot wounds when an ongoing feud with three other teenagers turned violent in southwest Charlotte on Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received multiple reports of a shooting near the 400 block of Fairwood Avenue, off South Tryon Street. Once at the scene, police determined two victims fled in different directions, CMPD said in a news release on Wednesday. Officers found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound in his chest, and the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds in his legs. The teenagers were taken to a hospital to be treated.

During the investigation, police learned of a vehicle crashing into other vehicles as it fled the crime scene. Police said information from a community member led officers to a vacant apartment on Brookhill Road, where they found and arrested three teenage suspects.

The shooting stemmed from a feud between the teenagers that involved “disrespectful social media posts and previous criminal interaction,” police said.

The three teenagers found in the apartment were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy, police said. The 14-year-old suspect received additional charges for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. The 17-year-old suspect received additional charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and hit and run. Keith Grier, 19, received an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police did not update the condition of the two teenagers who were shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.