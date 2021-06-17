64-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Davidson

caution tape Getty / iStock photo

A 64-year-old woman died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle, Davidson Police said.

The incident happened at 1:02 p.m., and Main Street from Jackson Street to Concord Road is currently closed, police said.

Accident reconstruction officers from Davidson Police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are conducting the investigation. Authorities didn’t offer any further information.

