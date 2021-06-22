$50,000 reward offered for information in shooting, robbery of a Duke Energy worker

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting and robbery of a Duke Energy worker in east Charlotte last week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the 4100 block of The Plaza, near East Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found the Duke line technician with a gunshot wound. The technician was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The technician told police that while performing routine work, two unknown suspects approached and held the worker at gunpoint.

Two men demanded the technician’s wallet and phone at gunpoint and then shot the victim, according to a police report obtained by Observer news partner WBTV.

This is an active attempted murder investigation, police said.

Duke Energy, in a statement to the Observer, emphasized that “nothing is more important” than the safety of its employees.

“This event is a reminder of the many hazards we often face to keep the lights on for our customers and communities,” the Charlotte-based utility said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our teammate, and we are committed to helping him and his family as he recovers. We will continue working closely with law enforcement in their investigation to ensure that accountability is applied appropriately.”

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com/. Crime Stoppers received a private donation, as a reward, of $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.