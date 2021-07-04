Crime & Courts

Juvenile seriously injured Sunday in shooting near Charlotte’s South End, police say

CMPD officers found a juvenile shot on July 4 on South Boulevard in South End, Charlotte NC. The juvenile was taken a nearby hospital Sunday.
CMPD officers found a juvenile shot on July 4 on South Boulevard in South End, Charlotte NC. The juvenile was taken a nearby hospital Sunday.

A juvenile was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon near the city’s South End, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Boulevard, CMPD said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound, CMPD said. The juvenile, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Profile Image of Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service