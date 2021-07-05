Charlotte man charged with hit-and-run, DWI in 4th of July death of female pedestrian

A Charlotte man has been charged with felony hit and run, DWI and other offenses in a collision that killed a pedestrian late Sunday night on West Boulevard. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Charlotte man has been charged with a rash of crimes linked to what police describe as a hit-and-run in west Charlotte that killed a 33-year-old pedestrian.

Jody Yeldell, 46, was arrested at his home around midnight Monday, not long after Rinnell Curry, 33, was fatally injured after being struck by a car at the 2600 block of West Boulevard.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Curry was standing in the road away from her vehicle when she was hit by a black 2013 Chrysler 300, which fled. She died at the scene. Police say speed and alcohol factored into the collision.

The Chrysler was found a short time later at Yeldell’s residence, according to police. He has been charged with driving with a revoked license, DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, and felony hit and run, police say.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the collision can call CMPD at 704-432-2169, ext. 6.

The public also can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.