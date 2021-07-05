Crime & Courts

Charlotte man charged with hit-and-run, DWI in 4th of July death of female pedestrian

A Charlotte man has been charged with felony hit and run, DWI and other offenses in a collision that killed a pedestrian late Sunday night on West Boulevard.
A Charlotte man has been charged with felony hit and run, DWI and other offenses in a collision that killed a pedestrian late Sunday night on West Boulevard. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Charlotte man has been charged with a rash of crimes linked to what police describe as a hit-and-run in west Charlotte that killed a 33-year-old pedestrian.

Jody Yeldell, 46, was arrested at his home around midnight Monday, not long after Rinnell Curry, 33, was fatally injured after being struck by a car at the 2600 block of West Boulevard.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Curry was standing in the road away from her vehicle when she was hit by a black 2013 Chrysler 300, which fled. She died at the scene. Police say speed and alcohol factored into the collision.

The Chrysler was found a short time later at Yeldell’s residence, according to police. He has been charged with driving with a revoked license, DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, and felony hit and run, police say.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the collision can call CMPD at 704-432-2169, ext. 6.

The public also can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Profile Image of Michael Gordon
Michael Gordon
Michael Gordon has been the Observer’s legal affairs writer since 2013. He has been an editor and reporter at the paper since 1992, occasionally writing about schools, religion, politics and sports. He spent two summers as “Bikin Mike,” filing stories as he pedaled across the Carolinas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service