Charlotte driver found guilty in hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in 2017

Tamara Gisell Juarez Observer file photo

A Charlotte woman has been sentenced to 52-75 months in prison after a jury found her guilty in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in 2017.

Tamara Gisell Juarez, 27, was convicted Thursday of felony death by vehicle and misdemeanor hit-and-run in the death of 29-year-old Gregory Curran Mobley, according to a news release from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office. Superior Court Judge Casey Viser issued the prison sentence.

Mobley was out bicycling on Matheson Avenue near North Tryon Street around 12:50 a.m. on June 9, 2017, when he was struck from behind by a Toyota Camry driven by Juarez, the Observer previously reported. The car sped off but was discovered within minutes on North Tryon Street with a missing tire and a damaged windshield, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the time.

Police arrested Juarez, while Mobley was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died that evening, the Observer reported.

Blood tests revealed that Juarez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the DA’s office.

Police initially charged her with felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, driving while impaired, driving with a license revoked, driving with an open container and failure to reduce speed, the Observer reported.