Crime & Courts

After teen shot in Rock Hill near downtown, police seek suspects who fled in car

Rock Hill, SC

A teen was shot on a street near downtown Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 15, was shot while on Laurel Street near Main Street a block west of downtown before 2 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim was shot once but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Chavis said. The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital for treatment.

There was a large police presence in the area afterward.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, Chavis said.

A black car was seen leaving the scene of the shooting but the suspects and car have not been found as of 3 p.m., Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service