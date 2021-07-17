Police hunt for clues in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Charlotte man

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a homicide victim as 25-year-old Derrick Dion Barber. Dreamstime via TNS

An apparent homicide victim who died from a gunshot wound Thursday has been identified as 25-year-old Derrick Dion Barber, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Barber, whose last known address was in Charlotte, showed up at a Pineville hospital with a gunshot wound and died after paramedics transported him to Atrium Main, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation, but police say they’re uncertain where the shooting occurred.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They’ve asked anyone with information about the case to call 704-432-TIPS and to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective. Detective E. Akers is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/