Body found in Lake Wylie ‘possible drowning’ believed to be missing NC boater, CMPD says

A body was found early Friday on the S.C. side of Lake Wylie Getty Images/iStockphoto

A body found on the South Carolina side of Lake Wylie Friday morning is believed to be a 73-year-old North Carolina boater missing since Wednesday, officials said.

The body was found early Friday south of the Buster Boyd Bridge, which bisects the lake at the state line, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Faris said in a statement the body was a “possible drowning.”

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesman confirmed to The Observer Friday afternoon the body found in South Carolina waters “is believed” to be the boater who vanished Wednesday evening.

CMPD is working with York County deputies on the investigation. No foul play is suspected, CMPD said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

CMPD responded to reports of a missing boater around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. The man’s unoccupied boat was found nearby.

CMPD and the Charlotte Fire Department conducted a search through Thursday, officials said. Marine units from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and York County sheriff’s office assisted.

A fisherman spotted the body Friday morning south of the bridge, said Faris of the sheriff’s office.

The bridge is part of S.C. and N.C. 49, a main commuter route from western York County into Charlotte.

NOTICE: Increased police presence at the Buster Boyd bridge boat landing in Lake Wylie as YCSO Detectives & Lake Patrol units investigate a possible drowning. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/gEPJfSgywr — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 23, 2021

York County deputies put out social media alerts to the public on Twitter and Facebook Friday to advise why there were so many deputies and other emergency responders on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.