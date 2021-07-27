Charlotte Observer Logo
Man tried entering Mecklenburg County Courthouse with gun, ammo, Sheriff’s Office says

The Sheriff’s Office said Anthony S. Donte, 35, attempted to enter the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday with a bookbag that contained a LWRC International Model SMG 45 pistol and 27 rounds off ammunition.
A man accompanying his wife to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for a traffic ticket on Tuesday, attempted to enter the building with a gun and ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony S. Donte, 35, of Huntersville entered the courthouse with a bookbag, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When two deputies put the bag through an x-ray scanner, they saw a gun, prompting them to seize it and place Donte under arrest, the statement said.

Along with a LWRC International Model SMG 45 pistol, deputies found 27 rounds off ammunition in the bag, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Donte was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon on a state property/courthouse and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is what we train for each day,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a news release.

