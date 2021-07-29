Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Crime & Courts

Stabbing death of 69-year-old man in Charlotte was justified, CMPD says

The 69-year-old man was fatally injured with a knife and died at the scene. Police have not said who killed him, but they say it wasn’t a murder.
The 69-year-old man was fatally injured with a knife and died at the scene. Police have not said who killed him, but they say it wasn’t a murder. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 69-year-old man was stabbed to death in Charlotte, and police now say his killing was justified.

Calvin Blair Hilton, 69, was stabbed around 10 p.m. on July 11 in the 4800 block of Doris Avenue, the Observer previously reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hilton’s case has since been classified as a “justified homicide,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s office “has reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone,” police said.

Police did not release the name of Hilton’s killer.

Family members created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of Hilton’s funeral. The campaign raised $1,700.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service