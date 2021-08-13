Car ends up in Lake Wylie after police chase from Charlotte into York County SC

A vehicle ended up in Lake Wylie and a suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after a police chase from Charlotte into York County, according to officials and private video from the scene.

The pursuit started in Mecklenburg County and ended around 8 p.m. on the 3200 block of Lake Wylie Drive near the Rock Hill city limits close to Ebenezer Park, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

York County sheriff officials said in Facebook and Twitter social media posts the pursuit was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department case.

No York County deputies were involved in the pursuit and at least one suspect was taken into custody, sheriff officials said.

The name of the suspect and the reason for the chase have not been released.

Private video from the scene was posted on Facebook by a neighbor near the scene where the chase ended. That video, published by WSOC-TV, showed CMPD officers with weapons drawn taking a suspect with hands up from the water near a car that was half-submerged at the shoreline.

Other private video showed dive teams and police boats at the scene where the suspect was taken into custody.

There was a large police presence, which included a helicopter and other marine and land units, at the scene for hours.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

