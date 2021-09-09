NC security officer sexually assaulted underage patient during transport, police say

On Monday, an on-duty private security officer was assigned to drive a juvenile in need of psychological treatment to a Charlotte medical facility.

Along the way, police say, he “engaged in a sexual act” with the juvenile.

Now, David Logan Marsh of Waxhaw faces an array of criminal charges, including statutory rape of a child and two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and sexual activity by a custodian.

In North Carolina, it’s illegal for an adult — someone 18 or older — to have sex with a minor, even if it’s consensual.

In Marsh’s case, the 31-year-old has been accused of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger in which the age difference is six years or more.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the victim had been the subject of a recent involuntary commitment order. The assault occurred Monday while Marsh, an employee with the private security firm G4S, was driving the youth from a Rowan County hospital to an unidentified facility in Charlotte, police said.

The youth later reported the incident to a medical professional. CMPD says its detectives questioned Marsh on Wednesday at the police department. He was arrested after the interview and is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Marsh was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

G4S is a British security company with offices in Charlotte and across the country. Its area clients include health care facilities and the Charlotte Area Transit System.

The company’s website highlights its handling of behavioral-health patients, saying its staff provides “a dignified, empathetic and respectful transportation service for mental health patients in order to decrease law enforcement involvement and further patient trauma.”

In a Thursday statement to the Observer, the company said it is gathering evidence in the matter, cooperating with police and will “take appropriate action based on the findings.”

“G4S is committed to the highest standards of business ethics and conduct, including treating everyone with dignity and respect and has a zero tolerance approach to employee behavior which fails to meet this standard.”

This is a developing story.