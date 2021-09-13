Police seeking suspects in high-speed car chase from Charlotte, NC, to Chester, SC

Police are seeking suspects who were involved in a car chase from Charlotte through two South Carolina counties before they fled into woods, officials said.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, a male driver and female passenger in the chase that reached speeds over 100 mph had not been caught, police said.

The pursuit of a white Ford Crown Victoria believed to have been stolen in Virginia began in the afternoon in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, said officials with sheriff’s offices in York and Chester counties in South Carolina.

WSOC-TV from Charlotte showed helicopter footage of the vehicle on Interstate 485 in Mecklenburg County.

The suspects left Mecklenburg County and entered York County in South Carolina on Interstate 77 southbound, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. York County deputies picked up the pursuit after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had followed the car in a police helicopter, Faris said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The car passed at least two school buses and was driving erratically, Faris aid.

The car got off I-77 and continued south on U.S. 21 into Chester County near the Catawba River where Chester deputies joined the chase, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reached speeds of 115 mph during the chase in Chester County, Suskin said.

On Monday September 13, 2021, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office joined a pursuit that originated in Charlotte. The pursuit involved a stolen white Crown Victoria from Virginia. pic.twitter.com/dvu6mqmH3A — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) September 13, 2021

The suspects stopped the car on Deer Branch Road in Chester County, near the small town of Fort Lawn and fled into woods on foot, Suskin said.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey issued an advisory to the public to be aware of deputies from Chester and York who remain in the area seeking the suspects.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Check back for updates on this developing story.