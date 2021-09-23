Prisoner had two weeks of home confinement left before his release. Then he escaped.

Eddie Tate, 67, is being searched for by the NCDPS because he escaped from a home in Charlotte that he was serving the remainder of his prison sentence in.

Eddie Tate had only about two weeks remaining on his 62-month prison sentence. Now the 67-year-old is being tracked down by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Tate, who’s a participant in the department’s Extending the Limits of Confinement initiative, escaped from a home in Charlotte where he was staying, NCDPS officials said.

ELC allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing, according to the department, but it’s not considered an early release or commutation. Participants are considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation and parole officers. An offender would be returned to a correctional facility if they violate the terms of their confinement.

Tate is serving time for habitual breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He had an expected release date of Oct. 9, according to the NCDPS.

An escape warrant is out for Tate’s arrest, NCDPS officials said.

Tate is 6-foot-4, weighs 228 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a gold front tooth, pierced left ear, a scar on his right leg from a gunshot wound and a 2-inch scar on his stomach from a stab wound.

NCDPS is urging the public to call local law enforcement if they’ve seen Tate or know of his whereabouts.

