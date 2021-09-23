CMPD unveils new helicopter equipped with state-of-the-art technologies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s new police helicopter is equipped with up-to-date technologies and is “the best money can buy,” Chief Johnny Jennings said during its unveiling Thursday.

The $5.5 million chopper is a 2021 Bell 407 GXi nicknamed “Snoopy.”

Although the helicopter may seem pricey, CMPD Sgt. Greg Varnum said it’s not when compared to how much is spent on corporate and business jets. The lives that will be directly saved by the new aircraft, he added, makes it challenging to put a price tag on its value to the department and community.

So far this year, Jennings said, the department’s aviation unit is responsible for 199 direct arrests, 221 assisted arrests, 81 vehicle recoveries and 38 missing people found.

“We are excited about being able to serve our community in the best way possible with this piece of equipment and the technology that comes with it,” he said. “Community members should rest assured that they’re being served with the utmost up-to-date aviation equipment and technology in public safety.”

The new helicopter features:

▪ A high-definition video camera that will allow officers to see and record events in far greater detail than in the past. An HD thermal imager will supplement the camera by locating heat sources when vision is impaired, such as in low-light conditions.

▪ A 40 million-candlepower search light, which has an optional infrared filter that can be used by specialized units when they need to work in the dark.

▪ A digital microwave video downlink that can transmit HD video and thermal imagery to CMPD’s Real Time Crime Center and command center.

▪ Autopilot capabilities.

▪ An updated communications and tactical radio that will let officers communicate with up to four different police agencies, units or entities simultaneously.

“This helicopter was built from the ground up to be a public safety machine,” Varnum said. “It’s a total game changer in expanding exponentially what our capabilities are.”