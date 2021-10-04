Crime & Courts
Woman found dead in north Charlotte with ‘apparent signs of trauma,’ police say
Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with “apparent signs of trauma” in north Charlotte on Monday.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to an “assist medic” call at the 2000 block of Vinton Street. Officers found the adult woman with “apparent signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CMPD has not released any more information.
Anyone with information pertaining to this homicide can call 704-432-TIPS or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
This story was originally published October 4, 2021 4:10 PM.
